Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 14,386 Shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Scotia Capital Inc. reduced its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,386 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned 0.46% of Global SuperDividend US ETF worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 106,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 7,411 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 1,249,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,299,000 after acquiring an additional 711,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global SuperDividend US ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter.

DIV stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.61. The company had a trading volume of 308,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,569. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.06. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a 12 month low of $21.62 and a 12 month high of $25.57.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 7.5%.

