SCRL Trading Down 19.6% Over Last 7 Days (SCRL)

SCRL (CURRENCY:SCRL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 14th. During the last week, SCRL has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SCRL token can now be bought for approximately $0.0752 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, IDAX and LATOKEN. SCRL has a market cap of $14.47 million and $215,552.00 worth of SCRL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023385 BTC.

SCRL Profile

SCRL’s genesis date was April 17th, 2018. SCRL’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,494,931 tokens. SCRL’s official message board is medium.com/@solutech.scrolla. SCRL’s official website is www.scroll.network. SCRL’s official Twitter account is @OficcialScroll.

SCRL Token Trading

SCRL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, LATOKEN, Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SCRL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SCRL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SCRL using one of the exchanges listed above.

