Seeyond Acquires 2,286 Shares of Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL)

Seeyond lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Carnival were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Carnival by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 198,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,243,000 after purchasing an additional 18,310 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners raised its holdings in Carnival by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 4,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Carnival by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Carnival by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson McClain Inc. raised its holdings in Carnival by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $930,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arnold W. Donald purchased 22,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $997,321.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

CCL traded up $1.13 on Friday, reaching $50.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,607,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,393,150. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.09. Carnival Corp has a 1 year low of $42.42 and a 1 year high of $67.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.53.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.15%. Carnival’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carnival Corp will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CCL. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Carnival to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Carnival from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research cut Carnival from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Nomura cut Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.26.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

