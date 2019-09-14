Seeyond Decreases Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Seeyond lessened its holdings in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirova acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 110,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,110 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 108,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,017,000 after acquiring an additional 39,104 shares during the period. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lincoln National by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 190,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 68,432 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.39. The company had a trading volume of 452,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,233. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.97. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $71.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.04. Lincoln National had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.45%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays set a $69.00 target price on Lincoln National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.64.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

