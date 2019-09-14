Seeyond Decreases Stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Seeyond lowered its holdings in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,141 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 22.6% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,361,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $119,186,000 after purchasing an additional 216,117 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 13.6% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 36,305 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco in the second quarter worth $516,000. Finally, Loews Corp raised its stake in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 41.1% in the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

In other National-Oilwell Varco news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.02, for a total transaction of $99,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,355,853.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 22,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $415,896.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,936.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,129,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,128,481. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.53. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -285.13, a PEG ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 1.31.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 0.64% and a negative net margin of 63.23%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -250.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NOV shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $26.00) on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. TheStreet cut National-Oilwell Varco from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Citigroup upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded National-Oilwell Varco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.61.

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

