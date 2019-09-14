Seeyond Has $467,000 Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,283 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GS. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Motco lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 69.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.92.

In related news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GS traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.90. 2,622,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,204. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a twelve month low of $151.70 and a twelve month high of $238.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The company has a market cap of $77.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.19.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.73 by $1.08. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.79%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

