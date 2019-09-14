Seeyond Has $564,000 Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Seeyond cut its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 752.6% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 440.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STLD. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Miguel Alvarez bought 8,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $247,262.40. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at $19,404. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ STLD traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.62. 2,474,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,999,866. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $48.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 4.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.64.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the steel products manufacturing and metals recycling businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

