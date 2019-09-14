Seeyond Has $631,000 Holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION)

Seeyond increased its stake in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,733 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,801 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,135,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,560,000 after buying an additional 336,446 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,109,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 75,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after buying an additional 9,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $744,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation NA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.77. 2,061,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,265,971. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. Zions Bancorporation NA has a fifty-two week low of $38.08 and a fifty-two week high of $52.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.10). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $701.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Zions Bancorporation NA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Zions Bancorporation NA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZION. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zions Bancorporation NA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation NA to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation NA from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

In other Zions Bancorporation NA news, General Counsel Thomas E. Laursen sold 957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total transaction of $38,997.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total value of $449,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,886 shares of company stock worth $936,691 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

