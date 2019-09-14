Seeyond Raises Holdings in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Seeyond increased its position in shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GPN. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,609,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $738,044,000 after buying an additional 171,217 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,969,663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $202,756,000 after buying an additional 128,466 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Global Payments by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,882,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,474,000 after buying an additional 78,630 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,666,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,564,000 after buying an additional 56,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 852,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,410,000 after buying an additional 95,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

GPN traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.15. 855,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,624,156. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.22. Global Payments Inc has a 1-year low of $94.81 and a 1-year high of $175.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Global Payments had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 0.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $195.00 price target on Global Payments and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Global Payments from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Nomura upped their price target on Global Payments from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on Global Payments from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.70.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 10,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.27, for a total transaction of $1,924,464.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,110,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $99,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,529.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 33,710 shares of company stock worth $5,556,969. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.