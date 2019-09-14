Seeyond Reduces Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,341 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.7% in the second quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 5,892 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,013 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPR stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,250. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.48 and a fifty-two week high of $100.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.18.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 56.85% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently 7.67%.

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Monday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.43.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

