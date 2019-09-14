Seeyond Sells 1,726 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Seeyond lowered its stake in shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,726 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $96,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 301.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on Nasdaq from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

NDAQ stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.38. 24,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 494,564. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $75.49 and a twelve month high of $105.26. The company has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $665.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.06 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nasdaq Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.84%.

In related news, insider Lars Ottersgard sold 4,861 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $481,919.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.09, for a total transaction of $145,973.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,801 shares of company stock worth $1,158,532. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

