Seeyond Sells 2,899 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

Seeyond reduced its holdings in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,899 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Gartner were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,951 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,786,000 after acquiring an additional 122,793 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 305,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,033,000 after purchasing an additional 30,674 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Gartner by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 181,365 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,509,000 after purchasing an additional 15,748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gartner to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Gartner from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.67.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.75, for a total transaction of $249,979.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.04, for a total value of $53,216.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,630,590.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,499 shares of company stock valued at $601,805 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Gartner stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $137.10. 381,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,645. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.35 and its 200-day moving average is $150.84. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $120.89 and a 52 week high of $171.77.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.29% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gartner Inc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

