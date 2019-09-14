Seeyond Sells 420 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Seeyond lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 215.8% during the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 439 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $97.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $97.00 price objective on Akamai Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Akamai Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.81.

In other news, EVP Adam Karon sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $297,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $800,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 3,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.08, for a total value of $289,242.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,795 shares in the company, valued at $783,458.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

AKAM stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 803,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,118. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.38.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $705.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

