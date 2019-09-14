Seeyond Trims Holdings in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY)

Seeyond trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $693,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 9,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.01, for a total value of $648,666.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,446,467.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lisa Caputo sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,454,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,381,448 shares of company stock valued at $101,304,357. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BBY traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $67.68. 160,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,324,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Best Buy Co Inc has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.72, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $68.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.55.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co Inc will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Cleveland Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America set a $75.00 target price on shares of Best Buy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.13.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

