Seeyond Trims Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Seeyond trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 38.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,215 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,405 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Owens Corning by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 11,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 6.8% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owens Corning to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Owens Corning from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.29.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 2,773 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $151,655.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,452.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael H. Thaman sold 30,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total transaction of $1,712,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 827,513 shares in the company, valued at $47,234,442.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,773 shares of company stock worth $2,305,835. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OC stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.17. 2,289,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,258. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $40.64 and a twelve month high of $61.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.47.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Owens Corning will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

