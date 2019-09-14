Seeyond Trims Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Seeyond cut its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Seeyond’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $248,557,000 after acquiring an additional 168,185 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 4.4% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,975,188 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $289,209,000 after acquiring an additional 83,851 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,890,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,422,000 after acquiring an additional 21,404 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 8.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,350,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,680,000 after acquiring an additional 102,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,322,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.01, for a total transaction of $324,687.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,060,334.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.13. 17,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,516. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.74 and a 52 week high of $164.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.72.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $652.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.33%.

VRSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.89.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

