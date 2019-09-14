SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 725 ($9.47) to GBX 750 ($9.80) and gave the stock a sector performer rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.71) target price (up previously from GBX 750 ($9.80)) on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 792.75 ($10.36).

SEGRO stock opened at GBX 775.80 ($10.14) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.31, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of GBX 577.60 ($7.55) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800.21 ($10.46). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 763.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 712.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. SEGRO’s dividend payout ratio is 0.23%.

In other news, insider Soumen Das sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 727 ($9.50), for a total transaction of £799,700 ($1,044,949.69).

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (75 million square feet) valued at £11 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

