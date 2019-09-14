Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) Short Interest Update

Sequential Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:SQBG) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,842,400 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 3,065,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.1 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NASDAQ:SQBG traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,909. Sequential Brands Group has a 1-year low of $0.25 and a 1-year high of $2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $18.64 million, a PE ratio of 2.59, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76.

Sequential Brands Group (NASDAQ:SQBG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The textile maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.16). Sequential Brands Group had a negative net margin of 92.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.52%. The business had revenue of $26.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sequential Brands Group will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 320.0% during the second quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 210,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,497,106 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 200,453 shares during the period. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Sequential Brands Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 9,575,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,266,000 after buying an additional 548,562 shares during the period. 38.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SQBG. ValuEngine cut Sequential Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sequential Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th.

About Sequential Brands Group

Sequential Brands Group, Inc owns a portfolio of consumer brands in the home, active, and fashion categories in the United States and internationally. It offers products in the apparel, footwear, eyewear, fashion accessories, home goods, food, wine, and media related assets, such as magazines, books, and other print and digital content.

