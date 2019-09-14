Shaolin Capital Management LLC Sells 837,500 Shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 837,500 shares during the quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Senseonics worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SENS. III Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the second quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 620.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 35,054 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Senseonics by 7.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 910,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 61,483 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Senseonics in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Senseonics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on SENS. Raymond James lowered shares of Senseonics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on shares of Senseonics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Senseonics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.00.

In other Senseonics news, CEO Timothy T. Goodnow purchased 88,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $97,350.00. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Senseonics stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.10. 47,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,810,607. Senseonics Holdings Inc has a one year low of $0.92 and a one year high of $4.89.

Senseonics (NYSEAMERICAN:SENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Senseonics’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Senseonics Profile

Senseonics Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes primarily in Europe. Its products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems that is designed to continually and accurately measure glucose levels in people with diabetes for a period of up to 90 and 180 days.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.