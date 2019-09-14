Short Interest in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) Declines By 13.1%

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (NYSE:ALSN) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,029,800 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the July 31st total of 3,486,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 873,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALSN. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 1,001.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALSN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Allison Transmission in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.89.

Shares of ALSN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $47.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 921,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,176. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Allison Transmission has a fifty-two week low of $40.35 and a fifty-two week high of $53.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $737.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.08 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 96.05% and a net margin of 24.06%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Allison Transmission will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 12.55%.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school, transit, and hybrid-transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

