Short Interest in Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) Rises By 20.1%

Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 673,300 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the July 31st total of 560,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Anixter International stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.14. 151,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,251. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.85. Anixter International has a twelve month low of $50.05 and a twelve month high of $73.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.90.

Anixter International (NYSE:AXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.52. Anixter International had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Anixter International will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Anixter International news, Director F Philip Handy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $130,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Eck sold 70,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,428,316.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock valued at $5,023,850. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in shares of Anixter International by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $119,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Anixter International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Anixter International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Anixter International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Anixter International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Anixter International Company Profile

Anixter International Inc, through its subsidiary, Anixter Inc, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable solutions, and utility power solutions worldwide. The company operates through Network & Security Solutions (NSS), Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), and Utility Power Solutions (UPS) segments.

