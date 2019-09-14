Short Interest in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) Decreases By 5.9%

Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 163,300 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the July 31st total of 173,600 shares. Currently, 10.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 186,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of EARS traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.02. The stock had a trading volume of 672,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,832. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.10. Auris Medical has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $39.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -0.49.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Auris Medical stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:EARS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.58% of Auris Medical at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

About Auris Medical

Auris Medical Holding AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel products for the treatment of inner ear disorders. Its product candidates include AM-101, which is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and AM-111 that is in phase III clinical development for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

