Short Interest in Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) Grows By 9.9%

Catasys, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATS) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,015,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the July 31st total of 1,832,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days. Currently, 33.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CATS traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 132,252 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,874. Catasys has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $20.83. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.77.

Get Catasys alerts:

Catasys (NASDAQ:CATS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Catasys will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CATS. BidaskClub raised Catasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catasys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 3,667.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 460,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,855,000 after buying an additional 448,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 43.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,482,000 after buying an additional 118,792 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 7.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after buying an additional 20,469 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 332.7% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 209,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after buying an additional 161,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Management Corp IL grew its holdings in shares of Catasys by 127.3% during the second quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catasys Company Profile

Catasys, Inc provides big data predictive analytics, artificial intelligence and telehealth, combined with human intervention services to health plans and other third party payors. It offers OnTrak solution to improve treatment outcomes and lower the utilization of medical and behavioral health plan services.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Catasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.