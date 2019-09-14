Short Interest in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) Decreases By 14.9%

Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 425,100 shares, a drop of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 499,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:CNA traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.23. The company had a trading volume of 236,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,598. The stock has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.82. Cna Financial has a one year low of $41.49 and a one year high of $49.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Cna Financial’s payout ratio is 45.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cna Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 2.2% in the second quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 10,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 23.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 41.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 22.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cna Financial

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

