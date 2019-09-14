Short Interest in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) Expands By 25.1%

Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,308,100 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the July 31st total of 7,440,200 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

NYSE CNDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,814,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,371,909. Conduent has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $23.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 35.30% and a positive return on equity of 6.35%. Conduent’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Conduent will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conduent news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 1,941,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $12,753,033.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 3,076,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $19,781,110.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Conduent by 342.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 5.1% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 44,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Conduent by 1,014.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Conduent by 4.1% during the first quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 71,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Conduent by 29.5% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CNDT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Conduent from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of Conduent in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen set a $8.00 target price on Conduent and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.44.

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

