Short Interest in Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) Decreases By 10.9%

Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 603,900 shares, a drop of 10.9% from the July 31st total of 677,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 132,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance to $73.75 in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.55.

Shares of BREW stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.24. 303,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,858. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $8.75 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $60.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Craft Brew Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BREW. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 57.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 53,180.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the second quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Craft Brew Alliance

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

