Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) Declines By 18.8%

Delek Logistics Partners LP (NYSE:DKL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a decline of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 55,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the second quarter worth about $14,523,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 12.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 323,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,359,000 after purchasing an additional 35,793 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 0.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,305 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 9.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,553 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Shares of DKL stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, hitting $30.87. 14,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.28 million, a PE ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.94. Delek Logistics Partners has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $35.50.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. Delek Logistics Partners had a net margin of 12.85% and a negative return on equity of 58.83%. The firm had revenue of $155.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Pipelines and Transportation, and Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling. The Pipelines and Transportation segment consists of assets, including pipelines and trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering and crude oil, intermediate and finished products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler and El Dorado refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

