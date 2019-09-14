Short Interest in Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) Drops By 11.1%

Golden Ocean Group Ltd (NASDAQ:GOGL) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 842,800 shares, a decrease of 11.1% from the July 31st total of 948,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

GOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Golden Ocean Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Get Golden Ocean Group alerts:

NASDAQ GOGL traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 258,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $10.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.52.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $115.78 million during the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 2.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,350,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 195,175 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 29,071 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,168,319 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 294,329 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 78,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 18,737 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 14.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Golden Ocean Group

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, engages in the transportation of bulk commodities worldwide. It owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

Featured Article: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Ocean Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Ocean Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.