Short Interest in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) Grows By 9.4%

Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,053,400 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the July 31st total of 5,535,500 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,910,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NYSE:IAG traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.25. 5,770,616 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,528,469. Iamgold has a twelve month low of $2.28 and a twelve month high of $4.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 568.33 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.27.

Iamgold (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Iamgold had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $246.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. CIBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. GMP Securities lowered Iamgold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iamgold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Iamgold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group boosted its position in Iamgold by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 43,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Company Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine in Quebec, Canada; and the Sadiola mine located in Mali, West Africa.

