Short Interest in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) Increases By 20.3%

IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,399,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 31st total of 1,162,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of IDA stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $108.89. 324,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,246. IDACORP has a 12-month low of $89.31 and a 12-month high of $111.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.38.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $316.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that IDACORP will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, COO Lisa A. Grow sold 750 shares of IDACORP stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.26, for a total transaction of $81,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,542,380.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,298,239 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $826,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29,568 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,117,887 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $111,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 707,014 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,005,000 after purchasing an additional 265,038 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 633,503 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $63,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IDACORP by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 547,294 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $50,931,000 after purchasing an additional 37,621 shares in the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

