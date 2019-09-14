Short Interest in International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) Increases By 17.4%

International Seaways Inc (NYSE:INSW) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 887,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the July 31st total of 756,100 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 158,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Seaways by 15.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,818,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,553,000 after purchasing an additional 241,547 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Seaways by 323.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 201,928 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P grew its stake in International Seaways by 44.6% in the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 474,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,007,000 after purchasing an additional 146,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in International Seaways by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,539,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 134,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its stake in International Seaways by 48.4% in the first quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 403,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after purchasing an additional 131,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Shares of International Seaways stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 271,328 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,885. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $552.01 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.19. International Seaways has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.36.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The transportation company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.97 million. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Seaways will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trades. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned and operated a fleet of 48 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 6 Aframaxes, 11 Panamaxes, and 10 medium range tankers.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.