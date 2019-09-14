Short Interest in Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Increases By 22.1%

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,300 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the July 31st total of 334,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 222,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Eric Louis Zinterhofer acquired 81,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.02 per share, with a total value of $1,304,140.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Balan Nair acquired 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.22 per share, for a total transaction of $249,690.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,425,597 shares of company stock worth $24,664,005 over the last quarter. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Sapience Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 316,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,462,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 80,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 480.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 7.3% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 44,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 18.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Latin America stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.53. 174,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,389. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $13.96 and a 12-month high of $22.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.25.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Latin America in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

