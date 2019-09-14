Short Interest in MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) Decreases By 34.8%

MER Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ:MTSL) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the July 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised MER Telemanagement Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

MTSL stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, reaching $1.51. 5,473,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,553. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.30. MER Telemanagement Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $3.20.

MER Telemanagement Solutions Company Profile

Mer Telemanagement Solutions Ltd. provides solutions for telecommunications expense management (TEM), and CA and enterprise mobility management worldwide. It offers TEM suite software platform that helps organizations to reduce operational expenses, enhance productivity, and optimize networks and services associated with communications networks and information technology (IT).

