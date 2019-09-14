Short Interest in Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) Grows By 9.2%

Molecular Templates Inc (NASDAQ:MTEM) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 719,000 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the July 31st total of 658,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

MTEM traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $6.27. 254,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,052. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $207.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 2.88.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Molecular Templates had a negative return on equity of 27.72% and a negative net margin of 113.85%. The business had revenue of $5.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 326.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molecular Templates during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTEM. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Molecular Templates from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of engineered toxin bodies. Its lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.