Short Interest in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Drops By 13.2%

Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,218,500 shares, a drop of 13.2% from the July 31st total of 8,315,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 5.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, CFO Ronald Winowiecki sold 826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total transaction of $39,672.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $333,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.97 per share, for a total transaction of $187,880.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,844.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,286,000 after acquiring an additional 186,095 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 121.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 80,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 44,301 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Perrigo by 833.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Perrigo in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Perrigo by 6.5% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRGO. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $107.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Perrigo in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Perrigo to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.14.

Shares of Perrigo stock remained flat at $$55.96 during trading on Friday. 1,339,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,681. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.50. Perrigo has a 1-year low of $36.28 and a 1-year high of $75.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.44.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. Perrigo had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

