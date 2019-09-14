Short Interest in PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) Increases By 10.0%

PQ Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:PQG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,000 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 333,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 87,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

PQG stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.27. 87,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,163. PQ Group has a one year low of $13.18 and a one year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get PQ Group alerts:

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. PQ Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The firm had revenue of $431.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in PQ Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 228,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 11,659 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in PQ Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,557,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,391,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PQ Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PQG shares. Nomura set a $19.00 price target on shares of PQ Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

PQ Group Company Profile

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides catalysts, specialty materials and chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Environmental Catalysts and Services; and Performance Materials and Chemicals. It primarily offers refinery catalysts, emissions control catalysts, and catalyst recycling services for fuels and emission controls use; silica gels for edible oil and beer clarification; precipitated silicas and zeolites for the surface coating, dentifrice, and dishwasher and laundry detergent applications; reflective markings for roadways and airports; and hollow glass beads or microspheres for cement additive, metal finishing, and oil well cement uses.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for PQ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PQ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.