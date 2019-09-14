Short Interest in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Decreases By 8.1%

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,286,500 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the July 31st total of 1,400,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 825,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE SAP traded down $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.96. 522,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,268. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.18. The stock has a market cap of $147.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. SAP has a one year low of $94.81 and a one year high of $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. SAP had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SAP will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $140.00 price target on shares of SAP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. SAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.63.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 3.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,412,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,013,971,000 after purchasing an additional 256,923 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 6.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,755,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $433,659,000 after purchasing an additional 240,014 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 524.2% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,041,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $416,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,263 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 12.2% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,489,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,266,000 after purchasing an additional 270,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 326.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,765,545 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $203,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,984 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

