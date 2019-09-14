Short Interest in United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) Grows By 14.9%

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,200 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the July 31st total of 66,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ UBFO remained flat at $$10.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 13,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.56. United Security Bancshares has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $11.45. The stock has a market cap of $182.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.45.

United Security Bancshares (NASDAQ:UBFO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. United Security Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 33.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.03 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded United Security Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 564,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,425,000 after acquiring an additional 18,399 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,704,000 after acquiring an additional 49,775 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 250,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Security Bancshares by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. 23.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Security Bancshares Company Profile

United Security Bancshares operates as the holding company for United Security Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides a range of commercial banking services to the business and professional community, and individuals in California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

