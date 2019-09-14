Short Interest in World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expands By 20.9%

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 872,900 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 722,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 128,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days. Currently, 10.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ WRLD traded up $3.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.99. 154,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,669. The business’s 50 day moving average is $131.46 and its 200-day moving average is $135.54. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $89.78 and a 1 year high of $175.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 17.63 and a current ratio of 17.63.

Get World Acceptance alerts:

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($1.08). World Acceptance had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm had revenue of $138.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.64 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alice Lindsay Caulder sold 501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.67, for a total value of $87,509.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,895,315.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Chad Prashad sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $770,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,277 shares in the company, valued at $12,919,702.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,451 shares of company stock worth $1,460,035 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 105.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 386 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in World Acceptance by 13.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in World Acceptance during the second quarter worth $263,000. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of World Acceptance to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective (down from $108.00) on shares of World Acceptance in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.67.

About World Acceptance

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for World Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.