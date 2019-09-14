Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Update

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,574,200 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the July 31st total of 2,179,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 516,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days. Approximately 3.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Silgan from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Silgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silgan has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.63.

In other Silgan news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $323,972.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Alden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total transaction of $59,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,404.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Silgan during the second quarter worth about $53,000. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.01. 221,520 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,635. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.79. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 26.45%. Silgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

