Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Silicon Motion Technology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp set a $58.00 target price on Silicon Motion Technology and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

SIMO stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.08. The stock had a trading volume of 92,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,888. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.33 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 17.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3,624.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

