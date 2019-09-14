Simonds Group Ltd (ASX:SIO) Insider Purchases A$11,700.00 in Stock

Simonds Group Ltd (ASX:SIO) insider Delphine Cassidy acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.39 ($0.28) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,700.00 ($8,297.87).

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.72. Simonds Group Ltd has a 12-month low of A$0.29 ($0.20) and a 12-month high of A$0.45 ($0.32).

Simonds Group Company Profile

Simonds Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder and registered training organization in Australia. It operates through Residential Construction, Registered Training, and Development segments. The company designs and constructs residential dwellings; develops and sells residential land; and provides registered training courses, payroll and asset services, and intellectual property services.

