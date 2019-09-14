Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Short Interest Update

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, an increase of 14.4% from the July 31st total of 330,100 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 149,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $869,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Kenneth Paglia sold 690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.86, for a total value of $26,123.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,960.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLP. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 13.0% in the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 23,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 15.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 343,122 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,310 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 8.8% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.7% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 124,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 11,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 6.0% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,495,000 after purchasing an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLP stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $34.53. 122,606 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,808. The stock has a market cap of $593.27 million, a PE ratio of 69.06 and a beta of -0.35. Simulations Plus has a one year low of $17.18 and a one year high of $41.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.65.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.85 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Simulations Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.