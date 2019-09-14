Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) Position Reduced by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) by 29.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 70,133 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Skyline worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 786,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,555,000 after purchasing an additional 385,314 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth $132,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 10.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,628 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Skyline during the first quarter worth $890,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyline by 40.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,307 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period.

Get Skyline alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SKY. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Skyline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Skyline in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Skyline from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Shares of SKY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.33. The stock had a trading volume of 696,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,334. Skyline Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.72 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44.

Skyline (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, VP Timothy A. Burkhardt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $137,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 46,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,275,336.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 14,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total transaction of $411,274.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,197,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,954,118.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 643,968 shares of company stock valued at $17,892,329.

Skyline Profile

Skyline Corporation designs, produces, and markets manufactured housing, modular housing, and park models to independent dealers and manufactured housing communities in the United States and Canada. The company's manufactured housing models include two to four bedrooms, kitchen, dining area, living room, one or two bathrooms, kitchen appliances, and central heating and cooling products, as well as exterior dormers and windows, interior or exterior accent columns, fireplaces, and whirlpool tubs.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.