SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of SM Energy Co (NYSE:SM) fell 5.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.85, 3,382,703 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 8% from the average session volume of 3,146,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.42.

Several research firms have weighed in on SM. ValuEngine upgraded SM Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on SM Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on SM Energy from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded SM Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $26.00) on shares of SM Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.67 and a beta of 2.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.13. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 2.07% and a net margin of 2.91%. The firm had revenue of $407.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Co will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at about $132,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 27.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SM Energy by 13.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in onshore North America. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 503.4 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 715 gross productive oil wells and 504 gross productive gas wells primarily in the Permian, South Texas, and Gulf Coast regions in the United States.

