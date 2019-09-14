Smartlands (SLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.05 Million

Smartlands (CURRENCY:SLT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Smartlands has traded down 15.9% against the dollar. One Smartlands token can currently be bought for approximately $0.60 or 0.00005754 BTC on major exchanges including Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. Smartlands has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $3,606.00 worth of Smartlands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009678 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.99 or 0.00202893 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.38 or 0.01153773 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000151 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00087892 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00015393 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00023369 BTC.

Smartlands Profile

Smartlands launched on August 8th, 2018. Smartlands’ total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. The Reddit community for Smartlands is /r/SmartlandsPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Smartlands is smartlands.io. The official message board for Smartlands is medium.com/@smartlands. Smartlands’ official Twitter account is @smartlands and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smartlands

Smartlands can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellarport, Exrates and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartlands should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartlands using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

