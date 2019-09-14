Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 496,000 shares, a decrease of 14.3% from the July 31st total of 578,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

SNN stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.66. 701,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,763. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Smith & Nephew has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $48.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter valued at about $25,658,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $23,631,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,531,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,695,000 after purchasing an additional 344,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Smith & Nephew by 13.5% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,639,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,927,000 after purchasing an additional 313,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

