Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Short Interest Down 10.8% in August

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,300 shares, a drop of 10.8% from the July 31st total of 88,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 293.8% in the 1st quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 334.7% in the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 6,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 5,021 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Solar Senior Capital by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 9,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,006 shares during the period. 20.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SUNS shares. BidaskClub cut Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price target on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ SUNS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,805. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.81. The firm has a market cap of $279.01 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.59. Solar Senior Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $17.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $10.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.76 million. Solar Senior Capital had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 35.76%. Equities analysts expect that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.10%. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

