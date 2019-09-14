Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $80.06 and last traded at $79.43, 931,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average session volume of 737,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.12.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Solaredge Technologies to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Solaredge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

Get Solaredge Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.69.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $325.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.53 million. Solaredge Technologies had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 28,604 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total transaction of $2,343,525.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,375 shares in the company, valued at $6,912,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 14,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,208,255.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,516,476.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 212,995 shares of company stock worth $17,894,851. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,840,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,353,000 after buying an additional 131,352 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 11.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 34,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaredge Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $379,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 13.9% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Solaredge Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after buying an additional 8,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

About Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Solaredge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaredge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.