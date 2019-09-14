Sontag Advisory LLC Has $194,000 Stock Position in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,450 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,120 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.5% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 59,990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 24,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 59.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 8.1% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 14,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 21.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,907 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

NYSE:FNB traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.66. The stock had a trading volume of 52,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,512. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. F.N.B. Corp has a 12 month low of $9.35 and a 12 month high of $13.42.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.79% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $305.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

In other F.N.B. news, Director David L. Motley purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.12 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 36,320 shares in the company, valued at $403,878.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.85 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 66,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,289.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $66,460 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.